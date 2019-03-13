CHICAGO (CBS) — The Big Ten Tournament returned to the Illini’s and the Wildcat’s backyard, but they’re the hosts without the most.

The struggling in-state rivals were relegated to Wednesday’s bottom-feeder bracket game.

The Cats were without senior Vic Law, who hasn’t recovered from the leg injury he suffered in the regular season finale.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili was a bright spot for the orange with 26 points before fouling out.

Northwestern’s A.J. Turner tied the game at 56-56.

The game went into overtime when Andres Feliz had a chance to win it at the buzzer but missed the shot.

The Illini survived overtime 74-69 to advance to the second round to face Iowa.