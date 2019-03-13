  • CBS 2On Air

College Basketball, Illinois Fighting Illini, NCAA, Northwestern Wildcats

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Big Ten Tournament returned to the Illini’s and the Wildcat’s backyard, but they’re the hosts without the most.

The struggling in-state rivals were relegated to Wednesday’s bottom-feeder bracket game.

Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) shoots against Northwestern center Dererk Pardon, left, and guard Ryan Greer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Chicago, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Cats were without senior Vic Law, who hasn’t recovered from the leg injury he suffered in the regular season finale.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili was a bright spot for the orange with 26 points before fouling out.

Northwestern’s A.J. Turner tied the game at 56-56.

The game went into overtime when Andres Feliz had a chance to win it at the buzzer but missed the shot.

The Illini survived overtime 74-69 to advance to the second round to face Iowa.