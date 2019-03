CHICAGO (CBS)–There was no winner in the Powerball jackpot drawing for $414 million Saturday night, so the potential winnings continue to grow.

The next drawing, tonight, will be worth $448 million.

One $2 million ticket and two $1 million tickets and were winners in the last drawing, but no one hit the jackpot.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, the lottery says.