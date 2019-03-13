



Denying reports that R. Kelly is preventing his two live-in girlfriends from reuniting with the parents they haven’t seen in years, the singer’s attorney offered to personally arrange a meeting, but only if it happens in Chicago.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, said Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary are willing to meet their parents face-to-face, but aren’t willing to leave Chicago to do it.

“Mr. Kelly doesn’t control them,” Greenberg said. “They were told that they had to meet at some remote neutral out-of-state site, and they made a decision that they don’t want to do that.”

Attorney Steve Greenberg discusses terms of potential meeting between Clary & Savage parents and their daughters in Chicago. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/yjxoLl7Kde — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyCBS2) March 13, 2019

Savage’s parents have said they haven’t seen her in person in two years and are concerned about her safety. The family’s attorney has said Kelly’s publicist offered to set up a face-to-face meeting, but hasn’t followed through.

“Joycelyn, if you do hear my message, please know that your mother loves you dearly,” her mother, Jonjelyn Savage said Monday. “All the lies, manipulation, things that you have heard about your family — that we took money, that we don’t want to see you — those are all lies.”

Clary’s parents said they believe she is trapped in a “monstrous situation,” and they are now afraid for her life.

Kelly’s publicist, Darryll Johnson, said there is no reason for anyone to worry about the two women’s safety.

“Yesterday, they were out walking,” he said Wednesday. “They walked through the mall. They go get makeup, they shop, they eat, without bodyguards, on their own, all day, every day. So maybe the cameras are not rolling.”

Johnson said he sees Clary and Savage nearly every day, and has not seen anything suspicious.

“I have a keen eye for all this kind of stuff, and I haven’t seen the young ladies upset or anything; you know, being mistreated, nothing,” he said.

Greenberg said, if there is going to be any meeting between Kelly’s girlfriends and their parents, it must be in Chicago, since Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary aren’t willing to leave the city.

“If those parents would like to, they can contact me, even though I don’t represent the girls. They can contact me and they can tell me ‘We’re going to come to Chicago,’ and we’ll see if the girls want to meet them here in Chicago, because this is where they live, and set up a meeting if it works,” he said.

Greenberg said Clary’s and Savage’s parents can get his cell phone number by googling him, and he’ll help set up a meeting, but not on the parents’ terms.

“It’s not going to be with all of these conditions that the parents keep putting on it. So it’s not going to have to be attended by law enforcement, and it’s not going to have to be attended by a psychologist, and it’s not going to have to be attended – with all due respect – by the media,” he added. “They say that they think they’re in danger coming to Chicago. I can tell you I’m unaware of any goons, any hitmen, any mafiosos waiting for these people to come to Chicago. You want to see your kids? Come to Chicago and see them.”

Last month, Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving one woman and three underage girls. The alleged abuse goes back 20 years, spanning from 1998 to 2010. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Joycelyn Savage, 23, and Azriel Clary, 21, have said there is nothing inappropriate about their relationship with the 52-year-old R&B singer and have claimed their parents are just out for money.

“Both our parents are basically out here trying to get money and scam, because they didn’t agree on what happened, you know, with music or whatever it could be. And they’re just very upset,” Savage said last week in an interview with “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King.