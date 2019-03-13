CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is expanding their accessibility offerings designed to assist guests with autism or sensory processing disorder.

The Shedd’s updated sensory-friendly mobile app features maps and visit tips to help guests navigate the exhibits and ease anxiety. The app, which is now offered in Spanish, includes information about exhibits including photos, tips on temperatures and noise levels.

The Shedd also offers a “Quiet Room” during peak hours on Thursday through Sunday so guests can step away from the crowds.

According to the Shedd, the rooms are “designed for single family or single person use, includes comfortable seating, adjustable lighting, weighted lap pad, sound reducing headphones and a prayer rug.”

Extended hours are available for guests with disabilities to experience the aquarium in a “comfortable and accepting environment.” The extended hours will be offered on March 17 from 8 to 10 a.m. as well as on May 6 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the extended hours are available online for $24.95.