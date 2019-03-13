



A popular River North night club has been shut down less than a week after a bouncer was shot and killed.

Chicago police taped a notice this week on the door of the club at 226 W. Ontario St. ordering it closed.

Police say the club is a public safety threat because last Friday’s shooting was connected to employees and patrons.

Two people were shot–one fatally–outside the club after a fight broke out in the early-morning hours of March 8.

A 58-year-old man associated with the club was wounded and a 28-year-old bouncer, Thurman Bailey—was killed.

Bailey’s mother said her son was shot by someone who was turned away at the door.