



Chicago didn’t quite live up to its nickname as the ‘Second City’ this year–at least according to Time Out–which ranked us as the world’s third-best city.

Chicago missed the mark this year when it came to being designated as the world’s best city, according to Time Out, which had ranked the Windy City No. 1 the past two years.

Chicago still fared well in the 2019 Time Out Index Survey, however, considering nearly 50 cities were considered for the list.

Perhaps more importantly, however, Chicago was ranked as the happiest city on earth, with more respondents reporting genuine contentment than anywhere else. Chicagoans’ dedication to exercise may be a contributing factor to our overall happiness, the survey says. Just over 50 percent of respondents in Chicago said they work out every week.

To find the top cities, researchers surveyed 34,000 city residents from across the world, in addition to Time Out editors from each city. The respondents answered questions about things like culture, nightlife, overall happiness, aesthetics, convenience and affordability, among other topics.

Perhaps not surprisingly, topping the list of the world’s best cities of 2019 is New York City, followed by Melbourne.

And although Chicago fell two places from last year’s best cities list, our city earned accolades for our dining scene by being designated as the “Food and Drink Capital of the World,” Time Out says.

Chicago beat out all 48 cities considered for the dining category, with 88 percent of locals reporting that the food scene here is “amazing,” according to Time Out.

But which neighborhood is the best for going out for food and drinks? Time Out says 32 percent of Chicagoans chose the West Loop, followed by Logan Square and River North.