CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago area could experience some severe storms on Thursday afternoon.

A band of storms first swept through the area around 10:30 (radar image below)–with the heaviest storms in the southern suburbs.

CBS 2’s Megan Glaros says the area is under a slight risk for severe weather. The timing appears to be early- to mid-afternoon today.

The severity of the storms depends on the amount of instability in the atmosphere.

The main risk will be wind gusts within any strong rain storms, Glaros said. There is a slight possibility of an isolated tornado.

However, the bigger risk appears to be far to the south and east — in cities like Indianapolis and Cincinnati.

In Chicago, temperatures will rise in the mid 60s today, but a cold front will sweep into the area on Friday, sending temps down into the 40s for the remainder of the seven-day forecast.