CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is in critical condition Thursday afternoon, after he was shot in the head in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said officers responded to a call of a person down near 73rd and Peoria around 12:20 p.m.

A teenage boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head near 73rd and Peoria. Police say he was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PK2mLGe0Bw — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) March 14, 2019

When officers arrived, they found a 14- to 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the head. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim has not yet been identified, and the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

Detectives were canvassing the area, going door to door to try to find witnesses.

Detectives going door to door trying to find witnesses. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/FJTRwJUxqm — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) March 14, 2019

Area South detectives were investigating.