CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is in critical condition Thursday afternoon, after he was shot in the head in the Englewood neighborhood.
Police said officers responded to a call of a person down near 73rd and Peoria around 12:20 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 14- to 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the head. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Police said the victim has not yet been identified, and the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.
Detectives were canvassing the area, going door to door to try to find witnesses.
Area South detectives were investigating.