Chicago (CBS) — The annual Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown is just days away, and organizers said they will be ramping up security this year.

The Local 130 Plumbers Union sponsors the parade, and they’ll dye the river green before the parade Saturday morning.

This year, parade planners said security will check bags at every entrance and on Metra and CTA trains.

Local 130 said the goal is to restrict underage and public drinking. Coolers or alcoholic drinks are not allowed along the parade route.

“The men and women of Plumbers 130 work very hard to put on a first class parade,” said the union’s business manager James Coyne. “With this new heightened security measures, we are being proactive against to any potential problems.”

Organizers are expecting more than 500,000 people at the parade, including Ireland’s prime minister.