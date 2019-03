Chicago (CBS) — Petratos Gerasimos, 85, has been reported missing from the Dunning neighborhood, Chicago police said.

He is missing from the 3800 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue and was last seen Wednesday.

He is driving a gold/beige 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate number A974928.

He is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.