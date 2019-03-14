Chicago (CBS) — Thomas Turnbull, 84, has been located after he was reported missing Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s office.

The Grayslake man was last seen leaving a doctor’s appointment in the 400 block of Greenleaf Street in Park City around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Turnbull drives a silver 2015 Toyota Corolla with Illinois license plate number Y878881.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He is showing early signs of dementia and does not have a cell phone with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s office at 847-549-5200 or call 911.