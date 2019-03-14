



St. Baldrick’s head shaving events are taking place across the globe with the goal of curing childhood cancer. But who knew two Park Ridge middle schools could team up to be the fourth largest fundraisers in the world?

Teacher Jim Tebo proudly talks about the “Lincoln/Emerson Baldies”. His own daughter, diagnosed with cancer back in 2011, is largely the reason the St. Baldrick’s campaign started at Lincoln and Emerson middle schools in Park Ridge.

“It’s emotional. It’s important. I’m forever grateful,” Tebo said.

For Lincoln 6th grader Anthony Campanelli, it’s also personal. His 3-year-old brother Michael is currently going through chemo.

“The second they talked abut St. Baldrick’s, all I wanted to do was shave my head for him,”

Lockers in the hallways of Lincoln are filled with signs of encouragement, and for Anthony, having his classmates’ support means everything. He’s raised more than $14,000 on his own.

“I was crying listening to the speeches and stuff and at least 15-20 people came up and said they’re shaving their heads for my brother,” Anthony said.

The roughly 1,600 students plus staff at both Lincoln and Emerson middle schools are finding clever ways to earn cash.

There are wanted posters, dodgeball games and kids making items to sell.

“A couple teachers, those of us who don’t have a whole lot to shave, we go the idea of doing our ‘baldie beards’,” Lincoln Middle School principal Anthony Murray said. “Almost every male staff member has been growing a beard.”

And it’s all paying off.

“We’re going up against Irish pubs in Vegas and Irish pubs in New York,” Tebo said. “But we’re just middle school kids and middle school teachers. How did we do this?”

Anthony Campanelli feels that the community has come together to support the cause.

“It makes me happy that they want to help out for us and do everything they possibly can to help us out,” he said.

So far, the two schools have raised over $330,000. If you’d like to contribute, head to the Lincoln/Emerson Baldies donation page.

Shave day is March 19.