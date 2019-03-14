CHICAGO (CBS) — Lori Lightfoot picked up endorsements from a major union and a former mayoral candidate.

While Toni Preckwinkle showed solidarity with striking workers.

CBS 2 political reporter Derrick Blakley is tracking the candidates.

Lori Lightfoot donned a hard hat as she accepted support from Chicago’s 20,000 union laborers. And Lightfoot acknowledged she’s feeling momentum.

“I do think we have momentum, but I take nothing for granted,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve got to keep focus every single moment for the next 20 days.”

An additional Lightfoot endorsement came Thursday from former mayoral candidate Gery Chico, joining former candidates Paul Vallas and Willie Wilson in backing Lightfoot.

“We’ve got to build hope and innovation all over the city and I’m proud of the endorsements that we have received,” Lightfoot said.

Not surprisingly, money has followed that momentum. During the first round of the mayoral race, Toni Preckwinkle far outraised Lightfoot.

But since March 8, the roles have reversed.

Lightfoot has raised $676,000, including $100,000 from the sources linked to the Wirtz family, owners of the Chicago Blackhawks, another $100,000 from financier John Canning and $50,000 from Craig Duchossois, part of the family that owns Arlington Racetrack.

By contrast, Preckwinkle has raised $329,000 with labor unions the biggest contributors at $135,000.

On Thursday, Preckwinkle joined striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians on their Michigan Aveune picket line, downplaying the significance of Gery Chico’s endorsement of Lightfoot.

“My view is you’ve got to meet the voters where they are, and talk to them about their concerns and share your vision,” Preckwinkle said. “I think that’s what really matters.”

What’s the state of the race with 19 days to go?

There is one small, new snapshot from the North Side’s 2nd ward. A poll done for Ald. Brian Hopkins shows Lightfoot at 68 percent, Preckwinkle at 20 percent.

It’s just one ward, but those margins track two other citywide polls.