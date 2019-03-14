



As Chicago starts to defrost from a particularly brutal winter and we look forward to spring, the warmer months bring many good things to the midwest, including the opening of Ravinia Festival’s annual summer concert season.

The 2019 lineup that will take the stage at the outdoor concert venue in Highland Park between March and September was announced Thursday. It boasts big names across multiple music genres like Chicago native Jennifer Hudson, Sting, country pop bands Lady Antebellum and Little Big Town, rapper T.I., Queen Latifah, pop singer Kesha and British artist Morrissey.

Some Ravinia staples will also return this year, like Josh Groban, John Prine, Buddy Guy with Blues Traveler, Shemekia Copeland and Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas.

Sarah McLachlan, Tony Bennett and the Steve Miller Band will also take the stage.

And longtime Ravinia staple, the Abba Tribute band, is slated to perform July 30.

Grab a blanket and a few lawn chairs, fill a picnic basket with wine and cheese, and grab a spot on the sprawling lawn at Ravinia Park to take in some great music this summer.

Tickets go on sale May 7 and 8.

Ravinia’s website has the full schedule.