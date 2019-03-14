(AP) — Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has a strained right hamstring, eliminating the likely candidate to close at the start of the season as Brandon Morrow recovers from elbow surgery.

Strop, a 33-year-old right-hander, felt a hamstring issue on his last pitch on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, his second appearance of spring training.

An MRI on Monday revealed a mild strain. The Cubs said Strop is able to play catch but will not participate in game-related drills during the next week.

Morrow, a 34-year-old right-hander, had arthroscopic surgery on Nov. 6. He did not pitch last season after July 15.

If Strop isn’t available to close, the Cubs’ options include Steve Cishek, Carl Edwards Jr. and Brad Brach.

