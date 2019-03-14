



A 14-year-old boy has been charged with two felony counts after he accidentally shot and killed 13-year-old Deon Williams in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood this weekend, police said.

The shooter was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after he turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has not been identified.

The two teens were playing with a gun inside a house near 73rd and Aberdeen Saturday afternoon when it went off. Deon was shot in the chest and later died at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Family and friends said Deon was in the 7th grade and loved to play basketball.

The boy’s father said the other teen shot his son by accident, and he urged the teen to turn himself in.

“I have no ill feelings against him or his family,” said Donald Williams. “If it was an accident, I just want him to come in, tell them what happened, accept what they’re doing to do to him and let them get him some help. My son is a victim and he is too.”

