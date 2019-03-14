Chicago (CBS) — A West Chicago man is facing new assault charges and a $300,000 bond just two weeks after being released for a similar assault, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Lee Steverson, 30, was charged Thursday with domestic battery, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and armed habitual criminal for allegedly punching his girlfriend, pulling a gun on her and threatening to kill her.

The armed habitual criminal charge is because this is the fourth time Steverson has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

According to West Chicago police, Steverson punched his girlfriend in the face Wednesday at his home in the 100 block of West Washington Street. He had allegedly asked for her car keys, and she told him she didn’t have them. He then pointed a gun at her head and said, “I’m going to kill you if you call the police.”

The woman walked outside and called 911. Steverson then fled on foot with a bag containing the gun and marijuana.

Police responded and eventually found and arrested him at a nearby store. They also recovered the bag with the gun and marijuana near a bush, allegedly put there by Steverson.

“It is alleged that Mr. Steverson showed a complete disregard for the rule of law and continued his criminal ways while out on bond,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin . “Thankfully, the victim in this case, who was also the victim of domestic violence in the Mr. Steverson’s previous case, was not injured or worse, killed, as Mr. Steverson allegedly threatened.

Steverson posted $750 bond for felony charges two weeks ago after he allegedly resisted a police officer, hit his girlfriend in the face and threatened to kill her.

His next court appearance is April 12.