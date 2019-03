Chicago (CBS) — Two people are recovering after a shooting at an apartment complex in unincorporated Willowbrook.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s office got a call just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday for a domestic incident.

Officers responded and found two people shot inside an apartment at Hinsdale Lake Terrace near Route 83 and Mockingbird Lane.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of them, a man, was seriously injured.

The sheriff says a person of interest is in custody.