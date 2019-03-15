



Now that warmer weather is hopefully here to stay, it’s time to remove the lawn chair, trash can or traffic cone you’ve been using to save that parking space you dug out.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said it will begin clearing “dibs” objects used by residents to hold parking spaces during the winter months starting Monday.

Crews will discard any unclaimed items along their daily garbage collection routes with special attention given to address all 311 complaints.

For many neighborhoods – especially where people don’t have their own driveways or garages – drivers save parking spots after heavy snow by calling “dibs” after they dig out their cars, and putting down anything from sawhorses to empty buckets to handmade signs warning other motorists not to “steal” their spot.

Drivers who dare to ignore someone else’s “dibs” risk having their car vandalized – be it having the doors keyed or covered in water so it freezes.

Although officially illegal, the city long has tolerated drivers calling “dibs” while crews focus on plowing the streets.

Normally, the city gives people several days to hang onto their saved parking spots before warning them it will get rid of “dibs”, whether there’s still snow on the ground or not.

Residents can call 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov to report a concern about debris in their area.