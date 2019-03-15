Chicago (CBS) — More than 50 students and staff from two elementary schools in Evergreen Park School District 124 shaved their heads in support of St. Baldrick’s Foundation Friday.

The Andrew Weishar Foundation presented 12-year-old Josue Hernandez with a gift to help provide support and financial relief to him and his family, while Josue receives treatment at Advocate Children’s Hospital for osteosarcoma of the right femur.

Josue was first diagnosed in May 2018 and is currently on home-bound services due to medical and rehabilitation needs, making it difficult to attend school.

Northwest and Southwest elementary schools have raised nearly $40,000 so far.

Central Middle School will hold a similar event on March 22. Last year, the three schools combined to collect more than $50,000 for the organization, which raises money to fund childhood cancer research.