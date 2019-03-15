CHICAGO (CBS) — Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot have been fighting in the mayor’s race over who is the “true progressive,” and Friday Our Revolution, one of the city’s most progressive political groups, threw its support behind Lightfoot.

The Chicago political network grew out of Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign. The organization downgraded Preckwinkle for her staunch backing of former assessor Joe Berrios, who shortchanged low-income homeowners and led Cook County democrats before Preckwinkle took over.

“Lori is the progressive Candidate in this race. Make no mistake about it,” said Clem Balanoff of Our Revolution.

“We have an opportunity on April 2 to transform our city, transform our city government, open up government to the people and make it far more accountable and transparent,” Lightfood said.

The Chicago Tribune, which backed Bill Daley in the election’s first round, also threw its support to Lightfoot.

The paper’s editorial board wrote “Lightfoot promises to be the stronger agent of reform. She is Chicagoans’ best chance to sweet up city government and move it forward.”

Meantime, Toni Preckwinkle made no public appearances Friday. Instead reporters were directed to a Woodlawn meeting for Preckwinkle volunteers as they prepare to ring doorbells to canvass precincts.

According to campaign staffers, Preckwinkle was in meetings all day. The campaign also brought in celebrity television Judge Greg Mathis to pump up campaign volunteers and meet with senior citizen voters.