CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen near Kostner and Fullerton avenues in Chicago.

Desiray Diaz was last seen March 12.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask that anyone with information on where Desiray is contact the Chicago Police Area North SVU at (312)744-8266.