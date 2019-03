Chicago (CBS) — Lanxiang Yu, 63, has been reported missing, according to Chicago police.

She was last known to be in the 1800 block of South Wentworth Avenue in the Armour Square neighborhood on March 7.

She drives a gold 2007 Toyota Corolla with Illinois license plate number 158999.

She is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.