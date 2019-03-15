CHICAGO (CBS) — In the wake of the terror attacks on two New Zealand mosques, the faith community in Chicago came out in a show of solidarity Friday.

Jewish community members from across the Chicago area went to Morton Grove’s Muslim Community Center to express their love and support for members of the Muslim faith.

“I was so moved when the Muslim community came out for the Jewish community, I just felt like I have to be here,” said Rabbi Ari Hart of the Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob. “I have to be here expressing solidarity and expressing just a stand against the hatred and the violence that we’ve seen in New Zealand and that’s really happening across the world, to be here in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Hart said the show of support brought hugs, tears and hope.

“We have met someone who just flew in from New Zealand, who’s from that community, and for him to see that even here that he had support from other faiths that came out on our Friday service to show solidarity, it was very touching,” said MCC Academy Superintendent Dr. Habeeb Quadri.