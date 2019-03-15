CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were warning people to be aware of their surroundings, after a 31-year-old woman reported being raped in the Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Police said the woman was walking south on Clark Street near North Shore Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, when a man grabbed her from behind, and put his hand over her nose and mouth.

The woman said his hand was wet, and smelled like alcohol, and she lost consciousness as he pulled her backwards.

She told police she later woke up alone in a strange building, after being sexually assaulted.

Police gave only a vague description of the suspect.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.