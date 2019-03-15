TERROR IN NEW ZEALAN49 People killed in coordinated attacks at two mosques in New Zealand | 4 in custody | Shooter live-streamed video of attack
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, rape, Rogers Park, sexual assault

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were warning people to be aware of their surroundings, after a 31-year-old woman reported being raped in the Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Police said the woman was walking south on Clark Street near North Shore Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, when a man grabbed her from behind, and put his hand over her nose and mouth.

The woman said his hand was wet, and smelled like alcohol, and she lost consciousness as he pulled her backwards.

She told police she later woke up alone in a strange building, after being sexually assaulted.

Police gave only a vague description of the suspect.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.