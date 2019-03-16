Chicago (CBS) — A 16-year-old McHenry girl was killed and four other teenagers were injured Friday in a two-car crash in Wauconda, police said.

According to the Wauconda Police Department, an 18-year-old Cary man was driving a Hyundai Elantra south on Route 12 and crossed the center median near Case Road. The car crashed into a Ford Focus driven by the 16-year-old girl with two 14-year-old and one 15-year-old passengers.

The two drivers and two of the passengers were transported to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. The driver of the Ford later died from her injuries.

One of the 14-year-old passengers was taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital where she was treated and released.

The conditions of the three other teenagers is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.