



St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kicked off Saturday with the dyeing of the Chicago River

Local businesses will be seeing a lot of green too.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend $5.61 billion celebrating the holiday this year.

The average consumer will spend just over $40.

More than half of consumers surveyed said they plan to celebrate the holiday.

Of those, 81 percent plan to wear green and 27 percent said they’ll head to a party or bar.

Another new survey found St. Patrick’s Day to be the second biggest beer-drinking holiday behind the Fourth of July.

Of the people surveyed, 43 percent said they’ve tried green beer.