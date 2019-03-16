CHICAGO (CBS)–A beloved west suburban drive-in movie theater is closing and after 30 years.

The drive-in’s operators made the announcement that the Cascade Drive-In, in West Chicago, is closing down for good.

The operators posted on social media, saying they are devastated. They said the land owners are trying to sell the property.

“Its devastating to us but we always knew the sale would be imminent one day but this scenario of closing with no other use for the property was totally unexpected,” The operators said in a post on Facebook.