CHICAGO (CBS)– Crowds gathered along the Chicago River to watch the annual river dyeing in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The river dyeing began at 9 a.m. and Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at noon.

The parade will travel north on Columbus Drive and will end on Monroe Drive.

We are traveling with the @Chicago_Police Marine Unit as our friends from the Plumbers @local130 dye the Chicago River green. #CPDMediaCar #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/cqmLSqHdc2 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) March 16, 2019

The Chicago Police Department said, “Officers will be out in force to ensure a safe weekend for all.”