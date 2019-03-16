Chicago (CBS) — Charlene Milne, 60, was reported missing after attending the St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown Saturday, Chicago police said.

She was last seen at State and Wacker, wearing glasses, a blue or gray wool hat, a long black wool coat, blue jeans and gray gym shoes.

She may appear to be in need of medical attention.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches, weighing 225 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.