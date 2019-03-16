



One of the two women who went missing in Gary has been located. Now, officials are asking for help in locating Jessica Flores, 36, a mother of six who is still missing.

Flores and her friend Melina Cottrell were last seen together on a Facebook live video in February. Police found a car partially burned in South Chicago Heights with some of Flores’ items inside.

Cottrell was found alive and safe Friday night, but Flores’ disappearance remains a mystery.

Flores’ sister reported her missing last month and has been passing out flyers in the hope of someone recognizing her.

Flores’ family believes she was in Gary because she was giving Cottrell a ride.

Volunteers will meet at the Gary Police Department Sunday afternoon for another search party.