



Saturday’s downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade brought out Chicago’s Irish pride and a few special Irish visitors.

Professional mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor marched in the 64th annual parade alongside Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

“Thank you so much for the hospitality! What a city! What a parade! What an honour!!” McGregor posted on his Instagram page. “I am one proud Irishman today, and everyday, thank you all so much!”Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also attended the parade.

McGregor was in town Friday for a toast to Chicago’s first responders at the Binny’s in Lincoln Park.