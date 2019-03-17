Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police have issued a community alert after a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting elderly people on the North Side.

According to police, two to four men have been gaining access and stealing from homes by posing as city workers who need to make inspections.

If they are allowed to enter the homes, the men have stolen property from the elderly victims. If they are denied entry or if the victims try to intervene, the offenders have used physical force to gain entry or have fled with stolen items in some instances.

The locations and times of the incidents are as follows:

5500 block of West Schubert Avenue on Feb. 8 at 2:45 p.m.

1700 block of West Thome Avenue on Feb. 21 at 2:55 p.m.

3600 block of North Ravenswood Avenue on Feb. 22 at 5:45 p.m.

5000 block of North Hamlin Avenue on March 5 at 5:12 p.m.

1900 block of West Eddy Street on March 11 at 2:30 p.m.

5500 block of West Wilson Avenue on March 11 at 6:40 p.m.

4400 block of West Peterson Avenue on March 13 at 7:10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at 312-744-8263.