



The Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association announced that a free concert scheduled for Tuesday is canceled due to the current strike by the orchestra’s musicians

South Shore Cultural Center was set to host the All-Access Chamber concert featuring the Wabash Avenue Music Collective.

If the concert is rescheduled, all current ticket holders will be notified of the new date.

Announcements of cancellations for additional concerts and events affected by the strike will be issued if necessary.

Additional information related to the current negotiations is available at cso.org/negotiations.