Election Day for Chicago’s historic mayoral race is in 16 days, but voters do not have to wait until April 2.

Early voting began in the Loop on Friday and starting Monday, early voting will expand to all wards.

A voter guide with bios for mayoral candidates Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot, along with their positions on the key issues, is available at CBS2’s website.