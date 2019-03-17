



U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Rev. Jesse Jackson and other leaders will attend a peace vigil Sunday afternoon at Daley Plaza following Friday’s mass shooting in New Zealand.

The Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition, along with other faith and social justice groups, created the event after 50 people were killed at two mosques in Christchurch.

“Hate is not benign; it is used to bully, rape and kill,” Dr. Dilara Sayeed, president of the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition, said. “Today’s peace vigil is an opportunity for Chicagoans to stand in solidarity with the victims’ families thousands of miles away, while committing to peace and inclusion right here at home in our city.”

Vigils are also planned in Mount Prospect and Villa Park

The Islamic Foundation in Villa Park said Mohammed Imran Khan, 37, the son of a Villa Park couple, was one of the 50 people killed in the attacks.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, the suspected shooter, has been charged with murder in the mass shootings. Sources confirmed to CBS News that video livestreamed on social media by the shooter shows the attack in horrifying detail.