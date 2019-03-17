CHICAGO (CBS)– Meilun Wu, 17, has been reported missing and was last seen in the River North area, according to the Chicago police.

Police said the 17-year-old is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Wu was last seen on the 600 Block of north Clark Street wearing a dark hat, black jacket with white fur trim, pink top, dark blue jeans and dark gym shoes with white accent near the bottom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.