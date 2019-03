The son of a Villa Park couple was one of the 50 people killed in the New Zealand mosque attacks Friday.

The Islamic Foundation in Villa Park said that 47-year-old Mohammed Imran Khan was one of those who lost his life in the mass shooting.

His family is requesting anonymity as they grieve, the foundation said.

The Islamic Foundation will host a solidarity vigil to remember the victims and families of the attacks Sunday at 6 p.m.