



The This Is Life Youth Concert & Expo is a gathering that encourages young people from across the city to stay positive and focused on mastering their talents and sharing them with the world.

Dorian Adams and his mother, Natalie Manning, started This Is Life nearly six years ago, when Dorian was just 11 years old.

Dorian says everything is run by young people: from the hosts to the DJs to the performers.

“It’s basically like youth are in charge for the day,” he said.

Manning said she is financially sponsoring this year’s event by herself.

“The youth are always looking for an outlet and for a support system,” Manning said. “I love to empower the youth. I love to make them happy.”

She said the expo is expected to bring over 20 performers together, including musicians, rappers and dancers.

The sixth annual This Is Life Youth Concert & Expo will take place next Saturday, March 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m at King College Prep High School. Tickets are $10 if you pre-register and $15 at the door.

More information is available on This Is Life’s website.