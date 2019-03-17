



Prayer vigils were held to honor Mohammed Imran Khan , 37, who was one of the 50 people killed in the New Zealand mosque attack Friday.

The 37-year-old is the son of a Villa Park couple.

The Islamic Foundation hosted a solidarity vigil Sunday night to remember the victims and families of the attacks.

Speakers at the vigil also called for peace and unity. Organizers said such vigils are important to help educate others about ways to overcome hate.

An interfaith peace vigil was also help in the Loop Sunday afternoon.

peakers called for an end to hate and prayer rugs were placed in Daley Plaza to honor each of the victims.