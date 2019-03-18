CHICAGO (CBS)– An Aurora man was arrested after shooting his neighbor twice in the leg following an alleged dispute on Sunday, according to Aurora police.

Abelardo Ramos, 26, was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, after he approached his next-door neighbor, who he alleged made inappropriate comments toward his girlfriend.

Police said Ramos arrived at Christian Aguilera’s home in the 100 block of S Lincoln Avenue and confronted Aguilera with a pistol. During a struggle between the two neighbors, Aguilera was shot twice in the leg.

Police were called to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. Police recovered an HK 9mm pistol, and Ramos was taken into custody.

Aguilera was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Ramos is in custody at the Kane County Jail awaiting bond. Police said he did hold a valid FOID card as well as a concealed carry permit.