CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed and another was critically injured when a car flipped over Sunday night on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Illinois State Police said the vehicle rolled over on the Bishop Ford near the Beaubien Woods Forest Preserve, just north of the Little Calumet River, shortly after 10 p.m.

Police and fire officials said a male was killed in the crash. His name and age were not immediately available.

A 37-year-old woman was critically injured and was being treated at the University of Chicago trauma center for a head injury, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.