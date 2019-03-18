CHICAGO (CBS)–Fire crews are responding to a three-alarm fire in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

The fire reportedly broke out in an industrial commercial area on Commercial Road in a building formerly occupied by a manufacturing company called Dimatronics.

The roof of the single-story brick building was partially collapsed as of 3:30 p.m. and fire crews were battling flames and plumes of smoke billowing from the roof.

The business is located on the southern end of Crystal Lake, near Virginia Road.

This story is developing.