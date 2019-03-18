MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
CHICAGO (CBS)– St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just for humans–at least at Brookfield Zoo, where adorable animals snacked on green shamrock-shaped treats made of with biscuits and gelatin.

Two grey seals, Ziggy and Scooter, enjoyed a shamrock-shaped ice and gelatin cake adorned with fish; while an orangutan named Kekasih snacked on a clover-shaped biscuit cookie.

You didn’t have to be Irish to get a treat. Kangaroos, a wombat, and a porcupine were also seen snacking on green biscuits on St. Patrick’s Day.

Check out the cute photos from Brookfield Zoo.

The treats were handmade by zoo staff.

