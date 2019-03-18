CHICAGO (CBS)– St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just for humans–at least at Brookfield Zoo, where adorable animals snacked on green shamrock-shaped treats made of with biscuits and gelatin.

Two grey seals, Ziggy and Scooter, enjoyed a shamrock-shaped ice and gelatin cake adorned with fish; while an orangutan named Kekasih snacked on a clover-shaped biscuit cookie.

You didn’t have to be Irish to get a treat. Kangaroos, a wombat, and a porcupine were also seen snacking on green biscuits on St. Patrick’s Day.

Check out the cute photos from Brookfield Zoo.

The treats were handmade by zoo staff.