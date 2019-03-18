CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Department of Transportation announced its schedule for bridge testing prior to the start of the spring boating season.

Chicago River bridges will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the days listed below.

March 18, 2019:

Jackson St. Bridge

Eastbound: Jackson, Clinton, Harrison, Franklin, Jackson

March 19, 2019:

Adams St. Bridge

Westbound: Adams, Franklin, Van Buren, Canal, Adams

March 20, 2019:

Monroe St. Bridge

Eastbound: Monroe, Clinton, Adams, Franklin, Monroe

March 21, 2019:

Madison St. Bridge

Eastbound: Madison, Wacker, Randolph, Clinton, Madison

March 25, 2019:

Washington St. Bridge

Eastbound: Washington, Clinton, Monroe, Wacker, Washington

March 29, 2019:

Randolph St. Bridge

Westbound: Randolph, Wacker, Madison, Canal, Randolph

April 1, 2019:

State St. Bridge

Northbound: State, Wacker, Dearborn, Kinzie, State

Southbound: State, Kinzie, Clark, Wacker, State