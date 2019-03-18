MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Department of Transportation announced its schedule for bridge testing prior to the start of the spring boating season.

Chicago River bridges will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the days listed below.

March 18, 2019:
Jackson St. Bridge
Eastbound: Jackson, Clinton, Harrison, Franklin, Jackson

March 19, 2019:
Adams St. Bridge
Westbound: Adams, Franklin, Van Buren, Canal, Adams

March 20, 2019:
Monroe St. Bridge
Eastbound: Monroe, Clinton, Adams, Franklin, Monroe

March 21, 2019:
Madison St. Bridge
Eastbound: Madison, Wacker, Randolph, Clinton, Madison

March 25, 2019:
Washington St. Bridge
Eastbound: Washington, Clinton, Monroe, Wacker, Washington

March 29, 2019:
Randolph St. Bridge
Westbound: Randolph, Wacker, Madison, Canal, Randolph

April 1, 2019:
State St. Bridge
Northbound: State, Wacker, Dearborn, Kinzie, State
Southbound: State, Kinzie, Clark, Wacker, State