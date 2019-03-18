CHICAGO (CBS) — A few brief rain sprinkles and even some scattered ice pellets are coming to the Chicago area Monday afternoon and lasting until about sunset, according CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

A weak disturbance in the northwest flow aloft has already increased the cloud deck Monday afternoon.

Those conditions should slowly clear up into the evening, and low temperatures will reach 28 degrees.

The rest of the week will be warmer, around 50 degrees, with some rain on Wednesday.

The weekend will warm up even more with temperatures in the high 50s.

Forecast:

Monday night: Slowly clearing, low 28 degrees

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 50 degrees

Wednesday: Light rain showers, high 49 degrees

Thursday: Sunny, high 50 degrees

Friday: Sunny, high 53 degrees

Saturday: Sunny, high 57 degrees

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 57 degrees