CHICAGO (CBS) — Early voting begins Monday in all 50 wards, as voters cast ballots in the races for mayor, city treasurer, and 15 aldermanic races.

Voting sites open at 9 a.m., and will be open 7 days a week through April 1. Early voting began at the Loop Super Site on Friday.

You can check the hours of all the city’s early voting locations on the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners’ website.

If you still need to register to vote, you can do so at every early voting location.

Meantime, mayoral candidates Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle will appear together at the Chicago Architecture Center today to talk policy and the future of Chicago.

Aside from the mayor’s race, 11 aldermen are looking to keep their seats in runoff elections, and four open seats are up for election. Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Ameya Pawar also are facing off in the city treasurer’s race.