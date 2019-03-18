CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters rescued a paraplegic man from a burning home in the Englewood neighborhood early Monday.

The fire started shortly before 2 a.m. on the second floor of a two-story residential building near 69th and Parnell.

A 36-year-old paraplegic man was trapped inside, and firefighters carried him to safety. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital to be treated for minor burns to his stomach.

Seven people who live in the building were left temporarily homeless.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.