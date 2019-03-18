MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Englewood, Fire, Local TV

CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters rescued a paraplegic man from a burning home in the Englewood neighborhood early Monday.

The fire started shortly before 2 a.m. on the second floor of a two-story residential building near 69th and Parnell.

A 36-year-old paraplegic man was trapped inside, and firefighters carried him to safety. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital to be treated for minor burns to his stomach.

Seven people who live in the building were left temporarily homeless.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.