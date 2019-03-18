CHICAGO (CBS)—A Wisconsin community used St. Patrick’s Day as a way to come together to support Jayme Closs, the teenager who escaped her kidnapper.

The “Salute to Everyone” bar in Manitowoc held a fundraiser to help support Closs’s recovery.

Her abductor killed her parents last fall and held her captive for 88 days before she escaped.

She is now on the road to recovery.

Organizers say this fundraiser has been in the works for months.

Tina Sabin, who organized the event, said she and other local residents had planned to host an event for Closs even before she was found safe.

The event had raffles and a silent auction.

Closs is living with relatives.

The man who admitted to the kidnapping, Jake Patterson, 21, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, kidnapping and burglary.