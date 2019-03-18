MARCH MADNESSSign Up And Play Our Bracket Challenge! Cash Prizes To Winners Of Each Round
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Jayme Closs, Jayme Closs Fundraiser, Manitowoc, St. Patricks Day, Wisconsin

CHICAGO (CBS)—A Wisconsin community used St. Patrick’s Day as a way to come together to support Jayme Closs, the teenager who escaped her kidnapper.

The “Salute to Everyone” bar in Manitowoc held a fundraiser to help support Closs’s recovery.

Her abductor killed her parents last fall and held her captive for 88 days before she escaped.

She is now on the road to recovery.

Jayme Closs, 13, was missing after her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15, 2018. (Credit: Barron County Sheriff)

Organizers say this fundraiser has been in the works for months.

Tina Sabin, who organized the event, said she and other local residents had planned to host an event for Closs even before she was found safe.

The event had raffles and a silent auction.

Closs is living with relatives.

The man who admitted to the kidnapping, Jake Patterson, 21, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, kidnapping and burglary.

Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and one count of kidnapping, in the abduction of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, and the slayings of her parents in Wisconsin. (Source: Barron County Sheriff)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 