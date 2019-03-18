CHICAGO (CBS) — A man charged in the disappearance of a South Chicago Heights mother of six is due in court today. Family reported Jessica Flores missing last month.

Despite an active search for Flores, 41-year-old Drew Carter III, of Gary, has been charged with kidnapping and murder in her disappearance. He was scheduled to appear in Lake Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. Monday in Crown Point, Indiana.

Flores, 36, and her friend Melina Cottrell were last seen together on a Facebook Live video in February. Police found a car partially burned in Chicago with some of Flores’ items inside.

According to court documents, Flores and Cottrell saw Carter at a friend’s house, and left with him in the car. Carter and Flores ended up arguing, and he allegedly shot her with a revolver.

Cottrell was found alive and safe Friday night.

Flores’ is presumed dead, but her body has not been found.

Her sister said she believes there’s a possibility Flores is still alive, and was caught in a sex trafficking ring.

“I have reason to believe that this has a lot to do with woman human trafficking, and we need the assistance of the FBI, and I’m pleading with the FBI to step in and to assist and take over this case, and help us find my sister,” Mady Perez said.